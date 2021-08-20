Jurgen Klopp challenges two “valuable” Liverpool players, saying, “You had better use it.”

After starting the season with Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp has pushed Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to make the most of their first-team opportunities.

The pair joined James Milner in the midfield for the Reds’ 3-0 Premier League opening against promoted Norwich City on Saturday.

Last season, Oxlade-Chamberlain only made two starts owing to injuries and a lack of form, while Keita only made nine due to similar circumstances.

And both will be trying to keep their spots when Liverpool face Burnley on Saturday afternoon, with Klopp expecting to rely on their abilities throughout what will undoubtedly be another demanding season.

The Reds’ manager stated, “They are quite valuable.” “It’s all about being available and taking advantage of opportunities like these. That’s how football works.

“It doesn’t make you a bad player or anything like that. You are on the wrong side of a lot of things in life if you don’t have any luck.

“The football train never stops when you are hurt at the wrong time. So we have to stay on top of it and try to maintain them in the greatest shape possible, but the players’ skill was never in question.

“Come on, let’s go. It’s a book in and of itself when you consider these two guys and their respective strengths. That’s something you could write a book about.

“It’s wonderful to have them, and it’s always apparent that if you get a chance, you should take advantage of it. It won’t be the last, especially in our circumstance, but it’s more practical to apply it right away.

“Then there’s another game, another game, and another game,” says the narrator. That’s the way things are.

“However, we have a lot of good football players in our team, and we will make changes regardless of performance in the previous game, just for the sake of intensity. But it’s certainly too early in the season for that.”