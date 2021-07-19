Jurgen Klopp can learn a valuable lesson from Graeme Souness’ transfer blunder.

After breaking the club’s transfer record by paying £75 million on Virgil van Dijk in 2018, it’s reasonable to say Liverpool won’t be able to match that level anytime soon, if ever.

This is exactly what they did 34 years ago this month when they signed Newcastle United’s Peter Beardsley.

Mark Lawrenson, who cost £900,000 when he arrived from Brighton in the summer of 1981, was the Reds’ record acquisition for over six years.

Beardsley, on the other hand, cost £1.9 million to bring to Anfield, a new high for the Reds and any British club buying a player.

As we will see momentarily, investing a lot of money on a move does not guarantee that it would be successful, but Liverpool’s new number seven, along with fellow new boys John Aldridge and John Barnes, was an instant hit.

Beardsley was a fantastic second striker who caused havoc between the defense and midfield lines. He had double digit assists every year he was at Liverpool (according to LFCHistory), forming strong partnerships with Aldridge and then Ian Rush when he returned to England.

Many Kopites who were around at the time consider the 1987/88 team to be the best they have ever seen in their time supporting the Reds, and Beardsley played a key role in their success.

Despite the team’s subsequent success – two league crowns and an FA Cup triumph in three years – when Graeme Souness took coach following Kenny Dalglish’s resignation in 1991, he wasted no time in making changes.

And, as luck would have it, Liverpool signed Dean Saunders, who was virtually Beardsley’s replacement, four years to the day after he came to the red half of Merseyside. Because of his £2.9 million price tag, the Welsh international became the Reds’ new record signing.

Souness was clearly free to make whatever decisions he wanted with regards to his squad, but what occurred next baffled Liverpool fans: he sold Beardsley to Everton, who had also been interested in signing Saunders.

