Jurgen Klopp calls for a rethink in the Premier League, while Jordan Henderson issues a warning to Liverpool.

Sunday, August 22nd’s morning digest.

Jurgen Klopp, the manager of Liverpool, expressed his displeasure with new Premier League guidance encouraging referees to let games flow, claiming that it could lead to more avoidable injuries.

After awarding a record amount of penalties in the English top tier last season, Premier League officials are resolved to give fewer soft spot-kicks this season and to encourage games to be less stop-start by flagging for less infractions.

Klopp believes that more discussion about the new style of refereeing games is required, as well as more player protection.

“The intensity of the game was tremendous, especially for the centre-halves, the refs give you nothing, the strikers are always in your body, you jump, you get down, it was a true test today,” he remarked after the triumph at Anfield on Saturday.

“To be honest, I enjoy football and these different types of difficulties, but we went from little more player protection to ‘letting the game flow more.’ There’s a gray area here, and we’ll have to adjust during the season.”

Click here to read the entire story.

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has cautioned Liverpool’s title opponents that Anfield’s power might make all the difference in their prospects of winning the Premier League.

Klopp’s team was one of the hardest to adapt to empty stadiums, having missed out on the significant advantage of fans cheering them on throughout games.

But, now that the stadiums are back to full capacity, Henderson is confident that this will be crucial to Liverpool’s title ambitions.

“It’s a very different game when there’s no audience; football was completely different last season when there was no crowd – not just at Anfield, but in general. Now that we’ve regained the support of the supporters, it’s a whole new ballgame,” he explained.

Click here to read the entire story.