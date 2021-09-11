Jurgen Klopp and FSG are concerned, according to Jamie Carragher, after Liverpool’s summer transfer approach.

Jamie Carragher, a former Liverpool defender and current pundit, has expressed his concern about the club’s recruitment budget and expressed his “fears” about what will happen if Jurgen Klopp leaves.

Despite having a budget that is dwarfed by rivals such as Manchester City, Manchester United, and Chelsea, the Reds have won the Champions League, Premier League, and Club World Cup in recent years.

After winning their first league title in 30 years, Liverpool made three signings in the summer: Kostas Tsimikas, Thiago, and Diogo Jota.

Despite losing Gini Wijnaldum, only one player, Ibrahima Konate from RB Leipzig, came through the door this summer.

“How long can they keep beating the system to fight for the Premier League and Champions League?” Carragher wrote in his Telegraph column.

“Another transfer window has come and gone, with Liverpool ranking 14th in the country in terms of spending. They were tenth on that list a year ago, having spent less money on new players than Sheffield United and Newcastle United.

“With sporting director Michael Edwards delaying a contract extension beyond this season and Klopp unlikely to stay beyond 2024, many Liverpool fans are wondering if the club’s success is due to or due to their financial strategy.

“I believe Klopp has had the single greatest impact on Liverpool’s success since 2015.”

“We must emphasize that Klopp and Edwards were headhunted and hired by FSG. They were the ones who approved the record-breaking signings of Van Dijk and Alisson, as well as revolutionizing their scouting procedures, resulting in bargains like Salah, Mane, Fabinho, and Robertson, putting an end to the club’s 30-year title drought.

“Over the last decade, the owners’ commitment has restored Liverpool’s framework. However, the FSG period is about to reach its next critical phase, despite the future of important employees becoming a matter of speculation.”

Despite the absence of summer business, Liverpool will be determined to recover the league crown from Manchester City this season.

The Reds have started the season with seven points from a possible nine after beating Norwich City and Burnley, but they were held to a 1-1 draw at Anfield against Chelsea.

Before the Champions League group stage begins, Leeds United visits Elland Road on Sunday.