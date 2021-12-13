Jurgen Klopp admits to the Champions League redraw and calls Inter Milan’s top scorer “one of the most exciting attackers in the world.”

Jurgen Klopp agrees with the decision to rerun the Champions League draw and believes his Liverpool side will face Inter Milan in the last-16.

The Reds were drawn against Red Bull Salzburg in the first round of the UEFA Champions League on Monday morning at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon.

The original draw was nullified due to a technical error in which Manchester United’s ball was not in the pot as one of the teams potentially facing Atletico Madrid, and United was also drawn against Villareal, a team they could not meet.

This sparked doubts about the draw’s authenticity, prompting Atletico to respond with a message on their Twitter account.

Following that declaration, UEFA stated that the draw will be held anew, with the initial one being void.

Despite the fact that several clubs were reportedly offended by the decision, Klopp feels UEFA made the right decision to do it again.

“Indeed,” he answered. ‘You can’t let it stand like this, there’s no hope,’ I thought when I saw it live. They have to do it all over again.” Liverpool only played in the San Siro last week, when they beat AC Milan in their last group game after coming from behind.

Even though Klopp recognizes that his side faces a difficult match, he is looking forward to facing Simone Inzaghi’s side.

“I had to wait 54 years to play at the San Siro for the first time… and now I’ll be playing there again in three months, so that’s excellent news!” he said.

Everything is fine. It is, without a doubt, a difficult draw. They are the league leaders in Italy, and they are a fantastic squad that is having a good season. We’ll watch how things go until our February meeting.” And Klopp feels his team will face Lautaro Martinez, one of the most exciting strikers in the world.

“Of course, we know Sanchez and Dzeko – and Lautaro Martinez is undoubtedly one of the most exciting strikers in the world,” he told liverpoolfc.com.

