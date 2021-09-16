Jurgen Klopp admits to having a “tough” talk with Virgil van Dijk about Divock Origi’s transfer.

Divock Origi was expected to depart Liverpool in the summer, according to Jurgen Klopp.

And the Reds manager claims the Belgian striker only stayed because of a lack of interest after he began his first game since January in Wednesday’s 3-2 triumph over AC Milan.

Origi’s last goal for Liverpool came in the Carabao Cup win against Lincoln City a year ago, but on a memorable night of Champions League play against the Rossoneri, he provided a fantastic assist for Mohamed Salah to make it 2-2.

Klopp claims Origi’s stay at Liverpool was due to a lack of interest in the summer, and he claims the attacker will be remembered as a “Liverpool icon” a decade from now for his contributions to the club’s Champions League-winning season.

“He hasn’t done anything particularly remarkable [in training to reclaim his starting spot], but Divock is a fantastic guy,” Klopp remarked.

“When people look back in ten years, he will be a Liverpool legend.” He is too young to be considered a legend yet, therefore he must continue to play football.

“To be honest, I expected he’d depart in the summer, but the football world is a wild place, and people have obviously forgotten how wonderful he is.”

“As I already stated, getting into this team is really difficult, and all we can do now is work, and I must make a decision,” he added.

“It’s difficult to choose who to start and who to bench, because Divock has done nothing wrong.

“He trains, he gives it his all, and sometimes you still don’t fit [into the squad], which may happen when everyone is in good shape.

“But for tonight, he was the right guy for the job, and he did a fantastic job.” He wasn’t hurt; he just had a cramp, which is typical, and that’s all there is to it for now.

“I am overjoyed today that I was able to provide him with this opportunity and that he took advantage of it.”

Klopp described how he had to be “responsible” with Virgil van Dijk given his recent return from a 10-month layoff with an anterior cruciate ligament injury on a night when he made four changes to his team. “The summary has come to an end.”