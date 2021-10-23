Jurgen Klopp admits to being ‘impatient’ with Jadon Sancho and alluded to a Cristiano Ronaldo problem.

Jadon Sancho, an England international who has had a slow start at Manchester United, has been told by Jurgen Klopp to be patient.

The 21-year-old has only started three Premier League games since joining United from Klopp’s previous side Borussia Dortmund in the summer, and has yet to score or assist in 11 appearances.

Klopp is a big fan of Sancho and his friend Mason Greenwood, and was linked with him before his £73 million move to Old Trafford.

Sancho’s start at the club has been delayed by Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to Manchester United, according to the German, who stated that heightened competition for slots has hampered Sancho’s own start at the club.

Klopp told reporters, “Jadon Sancho is unquestionably a world-class talent.” “He possesses all of the required qualities to become one of the world’s best players in the future.

“It is how it is, but he is still a child.” At Dortmund, they were undoubtedly fawning about him. Yes, you are accurate.

“I’ve seen him perform admirably in a number of games.”

“It’s a regular scenario where you quickly lose patience, especially if you’re impatient like me.”

“United’s choices in his position should not be overlooked.” Mason Greenwood is a completely made-up character. Wow! What a talent he possesses.

“Jadon can play other positions, and Mason can play in the center, but there isn’t enough room for both, so they’ll have to share the wing if that’s what you want.”

To be honest, as a manager, that’s not a problem you want to have.

“But everything will be well for Jadon,” the narrator concludes, “but not on Sunday!”