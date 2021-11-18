Jurgen Klopp admits to Aston Villa after receiving text messages from Steven Gerrard.

Following Steven Gerrard’s hiring as manager, Jurgen Klopp has confessed that he will pay additional attention to Aston Villa.

Last Monday, the Liverpool veteran departed Glasgow Rangers to take over in the Villa Park dugout from Dean Smith.

Gerrard is set to rejoin with Liverpool when his Villa side visits Anfield in the Premier League on December 11th.

Gerrard disclosed that he and Klopp exchanged text messages after his hiring was confirmed in his first press conference as Villa manager.

Klopp revealed the duo exchanged texts after the news broke, and explains why he will be watching Villa games “a little bit closer” from now on.

To be honest, I’m really thrilled for him,” Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com.

“I know he enjoyed his time with the Rangers, but that’s the way it is.”

“Every coach in the world would probably consider working in the Premier League if the opportunity arose.”

“With a club the size of Aston Villa, I’m sure he’s ecstatic about it.” It’s a fantastic opportunity for him, and it’s also fantastic for the club.

“We’ll face each other in a few weeks.” I obviously texted him, and we exchanged a few messages. It’s excellent; I’m looking forward to it.

“From now on, I’ll be paying more attention to Aston Villa games, but when we encounter them, it’ll be different.”

“However, it’s all right. That’s the same for him, so it must be the same. All emotions must be set aside for the next 95 minutes, that’s how it is.

“But, in any case, it’s fantastic news.”