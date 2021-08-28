Jurgen Klopp admits Ibrahima Konate’s admission is “disappointing” and provides a Liverpool transfer update.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed that he does not expect a busy finale to the transfer market.

While Ibrahima Konate is the Reds’ only summer acquisition, having joined from RB Leipzig for £36 million, reigning Premier League Champions Man City have bought Jack Grealish for an English record £100 million and are in talks to recruit Cristiano Ronaldo.

Chelsea paid a club-record £97.5 million to re-sign Romelu Lukaku and are still linked with Jules Kounde and Saul Niguez, while Manchester United paid £107 million for Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane.

Despite the fact that Liverpool’s championship rivals have boosted their squads this summer, Klopp reaffirmed his faith in his own team when providing a transfer update before of Saturday’s showdown with Chelsea.

“Do I anticipate a hectic four days for us? To be honest, I don’t think so, but you never know,” Klopp said to reporters. “That’s the way things are. The possibilities, in my opinion, did not deteriorate for some clubs.

“Chelsea have brought Lukaku in, which surely does not make them worse. But, in the end, there are numerous causes and methods for winning a football game. It isn’t just about bringing in new talent.

“It’s always upsetting when I have to bring it up, but we brought in Ibou Konate. He wasn’t cheap or anything; he had a price tag.

“Other clubs are signing all of these offensive, attacking players because that’s what they thought they needed and they had the resources to do it. That is the state of affairs.

“We are not going to use that as an excuse in any game.” We’ll just go for it with everything we’ve got. We have other foundations to build on. We’ve been together for quite some time. We are playing at home in this scenario, which must be an advantage.

“I don’t have time to look at other teams. Of course, I hear the news when they add a player, but I don’t have time to consider how they’ll line up or what they’ll do. That is something we will consider when we play them. I.” “The summary comes to an end.”