Jurgen Klopp addresses Robert Lewandowski’s remark in light of Mohamed Salah’s accusation.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has compared Mohamed Salah’s mentality to that of Bayern Munich attacker Robert Lewandowski.

Salah is closing in on 100 Premier League goals for Liverpool, and Klopp claims he is playing alongside some of the best attackers he has ever seen.

Klopp sent a video greeting to Lewandowski earlier this week after the Polish striker won the European Golden Shoe for his 41 goals for Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich last season.

During their time together at Borussia Dortmund, Klopp helped guide Lewandowski to prominence when the then-unheralded Polish striker signed for BVB for about £3.8 million from Lech Poznan in his country in 2010.

Klopp has previously praised Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski as one of the best players he has ever worked with, and the Liverpool manager thinks he ranks Salah among the lauded Pole.

Klopp remarked, “I’m not sure I ever said Lewy was the best player I ever coached.” “At the time, the question was, ‘Who improved the most?’

“It was clearly Lewy since I saw the player who arrived at Dortmund,” says the narrator.

“We scouted him for two years, and he had already made significant progress during that time, but there was still room for development when he arrived.

“Today’s player is really outstanding.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Mo Salah is right up there with him. Mo is unquestionably a goal-scoring machine.

“His professionalism is unrivaled in the industry. He goes to great lengths to be in shape and on track. Mo is the first in, last out, and all of these things.

“On top of that, in addition to his technical abilities, he is desperate to score goals, which is also beneficial.

“With Lewy, it’s just like that. That’s excellent and really beneficial to a football player.

“You need someone to bring the ball over the line and into the back of the net no matter what you do on the play.

“Mo is up there among the best I’ve ever seen. He’s well aware of it.”

Liverpool is actively attempting to extend Salah's contract.