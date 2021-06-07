June 7th, according to the papers

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a baby daughter, which is the focus of many of Monday’s headlines.

The royal family has celebrated the birth of Lilibet “Lili” Diana, who was born on Friday in California, according to the Sun, Daily Mirror, and Metro.

The Daily Star, on the other hand, takes a little off-kilter approach to the topic.

In other news, The Daily Telegraph reports that Health Secretary Matt Hancock has hinted at a possible delay to England’s scheduled reopening on June 21, with The Independent claiming that hospital admissions will be a crucial factor in the decision.

According to the Daily Express and I a race is on to thoroughly vaccinate as many individuals as possible by June 21.

