June 5th, according to the papers

Concerns about the sustainability of the UK’s exit strategy dominate the front pages of several newspapers on Saturday, while the newest vaccine news also makes the front pages.

The headline in The New York Times reads, “Covid infections soar,” citing numbers that show the increase is quicker than it has been since September.

The Daily Telegraph reports on plans to accelerate vaccination rollouts, reducing the time between shots from 12 to eight weeks, in order to “ensure a pathway out of lockdown.”

Vaccines also take the top in The Guardian, which reports on appeals from unions and school officials for students to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

The Pfizer vaccine has been confirmed safe for children under the age of 18.