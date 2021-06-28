June 28th, according to the papers

Most of the country’s newspapers are reporting on the fallout from Matt Hancock’s scandal-tainted departure as Health Secretary, as well as fresh information on the target date for the easing of limitations.

The Daily Mirror reports on some of the “disgusting” Hancock scandal’s consequences, including a payoff he’ll get for leaving office and bereaved families’ outrage at his “hypocrisy” on social distancing.

Mr Hancock has been reported to the police by a Labour MP for breaking social distancing laws, according to the Metro.

According to the Guardian, Boris Johnson “still has huge doubts” about Mr Hancock, including a possible misuse of public funds.

Meanwhile, the I reports that a “Whitehall security battle” has erupted over the media disclosure of CCTV images of Mr Hancock kissing his staffer Gina Coladangelo.

While focusing on a statistic revealing 100,000 school kids failed to return to full-time education when their schools reopened, the Daily Mail wonders if the couple’s affair began a year ago.

Experts fear that Mr Hancock’s apparent distance will lead to “massive rule-breaking” before the country is formally “let free” on July 19, the new target date for the easing of restrictions.

The Daily Telegraph focuses on Mr Hancock’s successor, Sajid Javid, as Health Secretary, saying he will push for “rapid relaxing of limitations.”

Mr. Javid is “certain” that the limitations will be lifted on July 19, according to The Times, which also features a plan from Home Secretary Priti Patel to detain would-be migrants in a “offshore center.”

Meanwhile, The Independent stays away from the John Hancock controversy and instead focuses on an urgent request for participants for a third coronavirus vaccine trial.

According to the Daily Star, a Ministry of Defence employee left top secret information regarding a British fleet battle with Russian forces in Afghanistan and troop movements at a bus stop.

According to the Financial Times, cryptocurrency exchange Binance has been barred from operating in the United Kingdom as part of a global crackdown on cryptocurrencies.