June 24th, according to the papers

On Thursday’s front pages, the Russian military fired warning shots at a British ship, as well as a conviction in the death of former footballer Dalian Atkinson.

The HMS Defender is involved in a “military clash,” according to The Times, but the Royal Navy has pledged to continue cruising near Crimea.

The DailyMail begins with a transmission from a reporter who was on board the ship when Russian bombers intercepted it.

The front page of the FinancialTimes also highlights Russia, with France and Germany pushing for a resetting of EU relations with Moscow.

The Guardian and Metro report on a West Mercia Police officer being convicted of manslaughter in the death of ex-Aston Villa footballer Dalian Atkinson.

According to the Daily Telegraph, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has “threatened to spoil prospects of foreign holidays” for Britons by pressing EU members to impose travel restrictions on Britons.

The I reports on Health Secretary Matt Hancock’s “next NHS nightmare,” claiming that he is facing a fight over the “shake-up of (the) health sector.”

The DailyExpress reports that Charles continued to financially support Harry and Meghan after they left their positions as senior royals.

The Daily Mirror reports on “1,000 acts of goodwill,” dubbed “heroes of lockdown” by those responsible.

The DailyStar reports on England’s Euro 2020 hopes after their Round of 16 opponents were revealed to be Germany, with the paper’s psychic seagull predicting a penalty shootout victory for the Three Lions.