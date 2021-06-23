June 23rd, according to the papers

The front pages of Wednesday’s newspapers have stories regarding a second referendum on Scottish independence, coronavirus rules, and Euro 2020.

TheDailyTelegraph features an interview with Cabinet minister Michael Gove, who claims the UK Government will not give a new poll before the next general election, leading to the so-called Indyref2 — a second vote on whether Scotland should become independent.

On the fifth anniversary of the referendum, Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the freedoms of Brexit will help form a “better future.”

The DailyMail and the DailyMirror both indicate that vaccinated Britons may be able to bypass quarantine when returning from countries on the Amber List starting July 19.

According to The New York Times, all lockdown restrictions, such as facemasks and social isolation, would be phased out starting on the same day.

However, the I reports that government officials are hopeful that limitations would be lifted two weeks sooner, on July 5.

Many newspapers had pictures of England footballers celebrating on the front pages, with The Sun saying that the Three Lions won their group but would face a tough challenge in the following round.

After their group triumph, the DailyStar offers a “handy guide” for those unable to keep up with “England’s Euro 2020 shenanigans” after their Round of 16 opponents could be more difficult.

According to Metro, 60,000 people are expected to attend the competition’s final at Wembley Stadium.

Plans to privatize Channel 4 have sparked controversy. Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden told the Guardian that he will undertake a “quick consultation” on selling the channel.

Despite Covid’s devastation, according to the FinancialTimes, 5.2 million people became millionaires in dollar terms last year.

In addition, according to The Independent, a new trade agreement with Pacific nations will improve GDP by 0.08 percent by 2036.