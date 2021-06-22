June 22nd, according to the papers

On Tuesday’s top pages, the Coronavirus and its impact on international travel, as well as England’s hopes at Euro 2020, are discussed.

The Daily Mirror’s title reads “Euros Covid Chaos,” with Ben Chilwell and Mason Mount being advised to self-isolate after hugging Scotland’s Billy Gilmour, who has tested positive, according to Metro.

According to the Sun, England’s Euro camp was “devastated by Covid turmoil.”

The remark follows Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s warning that 2021 will be a “tough year for travel.”

According to The New York Times, persons who have had two Covid shots may be able to travel without a quarantine starting in August.

The Lord Chief Justice questioned whether jurors needed to be made up of 12 persons in low-level trials, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The Guardian and The Independent focus on a report that suggests phrases like “white privilege” may have contributed to the English school system’s “systemic neglect” of white working-class students.

The DailyExpress starts with criticism of EU proposals to “restrict viewing our highly acclaimed hits,” citing claims that reliance on British television content threatens Europe’s “cultural diversity.”

A planned meeting between Mr Johnson, the Chancellor, and the Health Secretary on social care was canceled, according to the DailyMail.

In an interview with the Financial Times, the candidate to succeed Angela Merkel as Chancellor of Germany cautions against a new Cold War with China.

Anne Robinson, according to the DailyStar, has “declared war on wokes.”