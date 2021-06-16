June 16th, according to the papers

Vaccine developments, trade tensions, and psychological support at the Euros are the top stories in Wednesday’s newspaper.

According to the Metro, NHS Chief Executive Sir Simon Stevens has promised that by the end of this week, all people in England would be able to book their first Covid-19 immunization.

According to The Daily Telegraph, specialists would urge ministers against mass vaccination of youngsters until scientists have more data on the risk.

According to the Guardian and The Times, Prime Minister Boris Johnson has approved plans to make vaccinations mandatory for NHS and care home workers.

The Daily Express praises the UK-Australia trade deal for “unleashing new global Britain,” but The Independent reports that Labour fears the agreement would “put hundreds of British farmers out of business.”

According to the Daily Mail, Metropolitan Police Commissioner Dame Cressida Dick was fighting for her job after a study labeled her force “institutionally corrupt” in its handling of the Stephen Lawrence case.

According to the Financial Times, Chancellor Rishi Sunak will have to pay up to £4 billion extra on retirees from 2022 if he sticks to the Tories’ so-called “triple-lock” pension guarantee.

The I has a piece on a “controversial” NHS strategy that has been used “to withhold care from those who repeatedly require” emergency services, according to the daily.

Fabrice Muamba, an ex-Bolton footballer who, like Christian Eriksen, suffered a cardiac attack during a game, has backed the Daily Mirror’s call for defibrillators to be installed at all sports arenas, schools, and workplaces.

Jennifer Saunders tells The Sun that her sitcom Absolutely Fabulous would not be developed today owing to cultural “small-mindedness,” adding, “Having an opinion is not a crime.”

In the Daily Star, self-proclaimed psychic Uri Geller is described as “wracked with sorrow,” with the “repentant football botherer” vowing to help Scotland beat England on Friday.