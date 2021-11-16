Jumaane Williams, the NYC Public Advocate and a Democrat, will run for Governor of New York.

According to the Associated Press, Democrat Jumaane Williams, a former City Council member and New York City’s elected public advocate, announced his intention to run for governor on Tuesday.

“I’m generally yanking on someone who has the levers to pull it off,” Williams explained. “You have to stop looking to other people at some point and declare, “I’m going to do the best I can for the people of the state.” And for me, that currently entails running for governor.” Williams, the son of Grenadian immigrants, has been working as a public advocate in New York since 2019, examining citizen complaints and using his office’s bully pulpit to fight for change. Williams, on the other hand, lacked the authority to make city policy.

Williams, who is frequently seen sporting a “Stay Woke” button on his lapel, has been arrested for civil disobedience at protests against police misconduct and immigration enforcement on multiple occasions.

Williams continues to be an essential leader and voice for causes, according to a statement from Democratic Attorney General Letitia James, one of his opponents.

“Public Advocate Jumaane Williams has been a key leader on topics ranging from police reform to housing reform throughout his career, and we welcome him to the race,” the statement stated.

He’ll be up against Governor Kathy Hochul, a Democrat who assumed office after previous Governor Andrew Cuomo resigned over sexual harassment charges, and James, the man whose investigation led to Cuomo’s resignation.

Williams, 45, says he has a track record of confronting Cuomo, even when it was politically difficult, something Hochul and James don’t have. Hochul, he added, should have spoken out about Albany’s “basically toxic culture” long before the harassment claims surfaced.

“We have a vision that is anti-incumbency, anti-status quo, and pro-taking political risks on behalf of the people and presenting a vision that is unapologetically about it. And it’s on that vision that we’ll run, and we believe we’ll be successful “he stated

Williams stood for lieutenant governor against Hochul in 2018, but was defeated. While Hochul was Cuomo’s loyal running mate at the time, Williams stated during the campaign that he would utilize the mostly ceremonial position to confront Cuomo. This is a condensed version of the information.