July 2nd, according to the papers

Most of the papers focus on more concerning aspects of Covid-19, such as the coming together of the Dukes of Cambridge and Sussex.

After Boris Johnson’s concerns about how the country must manage the “last furlong” of the pandemic, the Daily Express reports that Britons may still have to live under limitations after July 19.

The I repeats the same story as a “freedom day warning,” but adds a positive spin on people who had had two vaccine shots’ abroad vacation plans.

According to The Daily Telegraph, Mr Johnson has pleaded for patience in the face of a mounting “crisis” surrounding schools and isolation under the bubble system.

The Sun leads with a story about William and Harry suspending their “bitter quarrel” to present a statue of their mother, while Metro runs with the headline “Reunited for Diana.”

The Daily Mail, on the other hand, laments the state of the brothers’ relationship under the title “Together, yet still so far apart.”

The Daily Mirror’s front page for the unveiling reads, “We mourn mum every day.”

In other news, The Guardian reports on new expert warnings that time is running out for the world to act on the climate catastrophe, as the North American heatwave demonstrates that “nowhere is safe.”

The Times also has a front-page story on the environment, reporting that governments have devised drastic plans to decrease carbon emissions, which will raise gas prices and the cost of owning a car.

The Independent publishes an exclusive story on a hospital that could face criminal charges for failing to give safe treatment to women and babies.

The world’s leading economies, according to the Financial Times, have agreed on a global minimum corporation tax rate.

According to the Daily Star, aerial dogfights between French air force jets and UFOs have occurred.