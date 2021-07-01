July 1st, according to the papers

The nation’s front pages are dominated by the ever-changing epidemic landscape, feuding royal brothers, and more football.

The Guardian has a front-page story on “fears of mass events” when 1,300 Scottish football supporters contracted Covid-19 while in London for their country’s Euro match against England.

According to the Times and the Daily Mail, those aged 50 and up have been advised to get coronavirus vaccine boosters as well as flu vaccinations in the fall.

According to The Daily Telegraph, schools will be warned not to send entire bubbles of students home for self-isolation when just one child tests positive.

Schools will be urged to “treat Covid like the flu,” according to the i.

The Daily Express, on the other hand, is urging the Duke of Sussex to use his current tour to the UK to mend fences with his brother, the Duke of Cambridge, “for Diana’s sake.”

The brothers have reportedly “struck a truce” in order to be “reunited for Mum” at the inauguration of Diana’s statue, according to the Daily Mirror.

Under the heading “Three Lions Go to Rome Alone,” Metro ponders the absence of England fans for the country’s quarter-final against Ukraine in Italy.

The Sun also links football to one of the country’s favorite actors and flicks, portraying England captain Harry “Caine” and his resolve to go to Rome and “do an Italian job on Ukraine.”

In other developments, the Financial Times reports that the US and Japan are conducting war games despite China’s continued discontent with Taiwan.

The Daily Star, meanwhile, takes a break from football to report on celebrities getting Botox injections in their testicles.