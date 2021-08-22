Julius Maddox attempts to break the world record for bench press.

On Saturday, powerlifter Julius Maddox attempted but failed to break his own raw bench press world record by lifting 800 pounds (363 kilograms).

That weight is comparable to that of a grizzly bear, yak, or American bison, and it would have shattered his previous record of 770 pounds (350 kilograms) set in March of last year.

At the Xtreme Powerlifting Coalition Slingshot Showdown at the Arnold Sports Festival, Maddox set the all-time record for the heaviest raw bench press ever.

Since then, the Kentucky athlete has smashed the record twice and has set his sights on the 800 meters.

In June, he failed to hit that objective after a 25-pound weight was misloaded on one side.

The second attempt, on Saturday, did not go as planned, with Maddox failing to manage the load at Wrigley Field in Chicago.

Bench Press World Record by Julius Maddox

