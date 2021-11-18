Julius Jones: Who Is He? The Oklahoma Inmate Execution Controversy is Expounded.

Julius Jones, a 41-year-old African-American man from Oklahoma, is scheduled to be executed on Friday for kidnapping and killing businessman Paul Howell. Jones has maintained his innocence for the crimes he committed at the age of 19 during his nearly 20 years in custody.

Jones claims that his high school friend Christopher Jordan, who was a co-defendant in the case, framed him. Jordan testified that Jones shot Howell, earning him a plea agreement for his involvement as the “getaway driver” that ended in his serving 15 years in jail. He is currently unrestricted.

Jones’ story resurfaced in 2018 after being included in the Viola Davis-directed documentary series The Last Defense. Filmmakers focused on information that they claimed attorneys failed to submit in court that could have implicated Jordan in the Jones instances.

Celebrities such as Kim Kardashian, Stephen Curry, and J. Cole have spoken out in favor of Jones after the documentary premiered. Jones’ innocence is being argued in a Change.org petition, which has nearly 6.5 million signatures and wants the state to drop his sentence. Jones’ supporters have now urged Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt, a Republican, to grant him mercy.

“Viola Davis’ docuseries ‘The Last Defense’ introduced me to Julius’ story. As a person of color and a believer, I felt I couldn’t stand by and watch an innocent man die “Cece Jones-Davis, the founder of the Justice for Julius Coalition and the petition’s originator on Change.org, wrote. “I’m an Oklahoma taxpayer, and the thought of my money being used to murder Julius makes me sick… Please join me in calling for Julius’s justice.” The Innocence Project, a nonprofit that aims to exonerate “innocent people,” wrote in a September post titled “8 Facts About Julius Jones, Innocent on Death Row in Oklahoma,” that Jones was having dinner with his family at the time of the murder, but that this alibi was not presented at the original trial.

The description of the perpetrator, who was said to have 1-2 inches of hair, did not match Jones, who had a shaven head at the time, according to the Innocence Project. Jordan admitted to three separate guys that he had murdered the deceased, according to the group. This is a condensed version of the information.