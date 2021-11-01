Julius Jones’ death sentence should be commuted, according to an Oklahoma prison board.

The Oklahoma Pardon and Parole Board is urging Gov. Kevin Stitt to reduce Julius Jones’ death sentence. According to the Associated Press, the Board recommended to the governor on Monday that Jones’ sentence be changed to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Members of the jury questioned the evidence used to convict Jones, 41, in the killing of businessman Paul Howell in 1999. Jones maintains his innocence, claiming that he was framed by a former co-defendant using fabricated evidence such as a bandanna and the revolver used to murder Howell.

Jones’ clemency hearing was held on Monday, and the Pardon and Parole Board made its judgment. The Board’s final conclusion was conveyed to Stitt after the three-hour hearing. Jones’ execution is set for Nov. 18, and the governor must now decide whether to carry it out or grant him clemency.

Because of an existing acquaintance with an attorney who has lobbied for Jones, one member of the board, Scott Williams, recused himself from voting.

Jones’ case became well-known after it was featured in “The Last Defense,” a three-part documentary created by actress Viola Davis and broadcast on ABC in 2018. Since then, reality TV star Kim Kardashian West and players with ties to Oklahoma, such as NBA stars Russell Westbrook, Blake Griffin, and Trae Young, have pleaded with Stitt to commute Jones’ death sentence and spare his life.