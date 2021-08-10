Juliette, Emmerdale’s “terrible mother,” has fans angry after tonight’s episode.

Juliette Holliday’s startling disclosure on tonight’s episode enraged Emmerdale viewers.

The newest episode of the long-running soap began with Nicola and Mandy reconciling after their dispute last week heightened tensions.

The popular ITV show’s Nicola and Jimmy King have had a turbulent few weeks after the Nick Miles-played character confessed to kissing Mandy Dingle.

Juliette stated she was moving to New York with Jimmy’s son Carl, putting their relationship to the test once more.

In tonight’s episode, she revealed she was moving without Carl, forcing Nicola and Jimmy to finally come together to do what was best for her kid.

Juliette’s actions infuriated Nicola, who declared Juliette unfit to be a mother.

“You should never be around children, and you should never be near Carl,” she warned.

Fans expressed their approval of the Nicola Wheeler-played figure on Twitter.

“I’ve said it a million times, Juliette is a terrible mother to Carl,” one person commented. How many times can this woman inflict pain on this helpless child?”

“Juliette is a nasty “mum” she obtained custody of Carl to spite Jimmy and Nicola now she’s abandoning him all over again.. sickening,” one Twitter user wrote.

“He’s better off without me,” a third added. Exactly Juliette, whether or not Nicola is Carl’s biological mother, she loves him as if he were one of her own. She has always loved him and will continue to do so no matter what, especially not to run after some dumb bloke.”