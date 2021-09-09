Julie from Gogglebox pays a touching tribute to June Bernicoff, which had NTA viewers in tears.

Julie Malone of Gogglebox had National Television Award viewers in tears as she paid tribute to cast members who had recently passed away.

In the ‘factual category,’ the Channel 4 comedy show won best TV.

Pete and Sophie Sandiford took the stage first, thanking their co-stars and the staff for their efforts.

Kate Garraway makes a heartfelt appeal for a Derek Draper monument.

Julie Malone then took to the microphone to express her gratitude to the audience and pay a touching tribute.

“On a more somber note, we’d want to dedicate this honor to all of the people we’ve lost in the last 18 months, two years, Andy, Pete, Mary, and everyone’s favorite grandma June,” she said.

Julie’s letter brought tears to the eyes of NTA viewers.

“#Gogglebox is one of the best shows on television,” Elliot commented. A well-deserved victory. Julie has written a lovely tribute to those who have lately left the show.”

“Julie well said, I cried when you dedicated the award to Pete, Mary, Andy, and the incredible June, they will be missed,” Jeannette commented.

“Oh Julie even brought up June, I’m utterly done,” Sammi wrote.

“Not me sobbing at Gogglebox winning, Julie, you got me going,” Emily added.

“Not me crying at a Gogglebox acceptance speech,” Rebecca tweeted.

“I’ve been watching old episodes of Gogglebox, and Leon and June were truly everything,” Naomi added.