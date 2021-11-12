Julian Assange and Stella Moris have been granted permission to marry while incarcerated.

Julian Assange, the founder of Wikileaks, has been granted permission to marry his partner in the British prison where he has been detained since the United States launched legal action to extradite him.

Assange has applied to marry Stella Moris, with whom he has two children, at London’s Belmarsh Prison.

The pair said they had no choice but to pursue legal action after receiving no response to their requests for a ceremony to be held at the prison, which they claimed violated the couple’s and their children’s human rights.

Moris attributed the lack of response to the United States’ enmity toward Wikileaks, where prosecutors have charged Assange with espionage for publishing secret military and diplomatic data.

Inmates can apply to be married in prison, and the governor of the institution will consider their request. According to The Guardian, if the request is granted, the convict will be responsible for the costs, not the taxpayer.

“Mr Assange’s application was received, evaluated, and processed by the prison governor in the usual way, as for any other prisoner,” a Prison Service spokeswoman stated.

“Good news: UK government has backed down 24 hours before the deadline,” Moris tweeted after the decision.

“In Belmarsh jail, Julian and I have been granted permission to marry. I’m relieved, but upset, that legal action was required to end the illegal interference with our fundamental right to marry.” “I am relieved that reason triumphed,” she said in a statement to the PA news agency. “I hope there will be no future interference with our marriage.” Moris is a lawyer from South Africa who met Assange while working on his legal team. She’s already discussed how she’s raising their two sons on her own.

After five years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London, Assange, an Australian citizen, was arrested in 2019.

He traveled to seek political refuge there.

