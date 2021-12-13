Julia Flynn, Michael Flynn’s niece, forgets the words to the national anthem while attending a QAnon-Friendly Conference.

While singing at a QAnon-friendly convention in Frisco, Texas, the niece of disgraced military general Michael Flynn appeared to forget the words to the national anthem.

Julia Flynn took to the stage at the Elevate Life Church on December 10 to play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before a throng of thousands, according to video from the event.

However, Julia Flynn appeared to be forgetting the lyrics as she sang the national anthem.

When the lyrics say “provided proof through the night that our flag was still there,” she looked to sing “came through, through the night.”

Others saw the apparent blunder and took to social media to express their displeasure.

Ron Filipkowski, a former Republican lawyer, tweeted on Saturday: “What better way to start the QAnon ‘patriots’ conference in Dallas this weekend than by mispronouncing the words to the Star-Spangled Banner? ‘Gave proof through the night that our flag was still there,’ is intended to be the line.” What better way to start the QAnon ‘patriots’ conference in Dallas this weekend than by mispronouncing the words to the Star-Spangled Banner? ‘Gave proof through the night, that our flag was still there,’ is intended to be the line. pic.twitter.com/h09kZLcVb6 Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) is a Twitter user. 11th of December, 2021 “Perfectly on-brand for the MAGA ‘patriots’ to muck up the lyrics to the Star-Spangled Banner,” another commentator said. The contentious “ReAwaken America Tour,” which took place between December 9 and 11, featured speakers who had previously attended QAnon-affiliated conferences as well as anti-vaccine campaigners.

Several Republican lawmakers who attended a QAnon conference in Las Vegas earlier this year, including Trump-endorsed Arizona State Senator Wendy Rogers and Arizona State Representative Mark Finchem, spoke at the gathering.

On Friday, the Republicans joined Donald Trump’s former national security adviser Michael Flynn on a panel where the three declared they wanted the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Central Intelligence Agency, and the National Security Agency dismantled in response to a question.

On Thursday afternoon, John Chambers, host of the American Media Periscope, asked the audience to chant “WWG1WGA” [where we go one, we go all], a QAnon-related term.

Andrew Wakefield, a key person in the promotion of the. This is a condensed version of the information.