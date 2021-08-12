Judicial Watch Founder Files $5 Million Defamation Suit Against Trump ally Roger Stone.

According to the Associated Press, Judicial Watch founder and conservative lawyer Larry Klayman has filed a $5 million defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump friend Roger Stone, a political consultant and lobbyist.

Klayman filed a complaint in Palm Beach County, Florida on Monday demanding damages for comments Stone made about him on the social media platform Gab, which he claims were false.

Stone allegedly branded Klayman a “warped former lawyer that the 11th Circuit found guilty of molesting his own children” on Gab, according to the lawsuit. After Klayman insisted that the comment be removed, Stone responded with a “clarification” that insulted Klayman even more.

According to the lawsuit, Stone made other false allegations, and Klayman’s ex-wife falsely claimed he had inappropriate sexual contact with their children throughout their divorce and custody dispute.

Klayman is a licensed attorney in Florida, but he has been barred from practicing law in Washington, D.C.

Klayman is well-known for his plethora of lawsuits, many of which are directed at Democratic officials. He’s also filed a lawsuit against his mother and China, accusing the latter of deploying COVID-19 as a “biological weapon.”

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Klayman has filed a $20 trillion lawsuit against China for the COVID-19 epidemic.

Klayman stated that his ex-claim wife’s was examined, but that he was never charged with a crime.

Stone’s phone number was unanswered, and his voicemail was full.

The Justice Department charged Stone in special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, and he was found guilty of lying to Congress, interfering with a witness, and obstructing the House inquiry into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Russia to sway the 2016 election. Stone’s sentence was later commuted and he was pardoned by Trump.

George Zimmerman was one of Klayman’s clients in a lawsuit against the family of Trayvon Martin, an unarmed Black teenager slain by Zimmerman while working on a neighborhood watch.