Judi Love is the fifth celebrity to be booted from Strictly Come Dancing.

Judi Love, the latest celebrity to be fired from Strictly Come Dancing, was sent home this week.

Fans praised the comic, who they claim has left an indelible mark – and not just because she introduced twerking to the event.

As the duo were unanimously voted off the BBC One show tonight, a sobbing Love hailed her professional dance partner Graziano di Prima for standing with her during the “life-changing event” (October 31).

The Loose Women actress and Di Prima faced Olympic swimming champion Adam Peaty and his partner Katya Jones in a dance-off.

After missing last week’s broadcast due to a positive Covid test, Love and Di Prima performed on yesterday’s Halloween special.

They were allowed to use their routing from the previous week to compensate for just having two days of in-person training to prepare.

Even though they scored 25 points with a cha-cha, it wasn’t enough to keep them from being sent home.

“I loved Judi, and it’s a shame to see her depart,” one person said. Dan has an odd habit of avoiding the dance-off. He just appears to be a bit disjointed at times.” “Judi and Graziano are really beautiful folks pure positive vibes #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing,” another tweeted.

“Judi and Graziano have undoubtedly made their imprint on #Strictly, from Waltzing to Hero to Twerking to Sean Paul,” a third added.

“Judi and Graziano’s legacy on this #strictly series is STRONG Crown very proud of them x,” one fan commented.

Some viewers, on the other hand, agreed with the judge’s decision, believing Adam and Katya deserved to be on the show.

“I feel so bad for Adam,” one man stated. The producers are completely unjust to him. He did really well last night, especially given it was his first slow ballroom dance, which is difficult for celeb males since it exposes them. “I’m confident Adam will give this dance-off his all.”

“I’m still swimming!!!” says the narrator. Another person said, “Congratulations to Adam and Katya!!!!”

“I believe it’s a tough year for celebrities to come up for Strictly, there is so much dance ability that you are competing with,” Craig Revel Horwood remarked of the decision to send her off.

“Having said that, I have a personal favorite, and that personal preference is Adam and Katya on their dance tonight.”