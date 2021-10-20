Judi Love, a fan favorite on Strictly Come Dancing, is set to be ejected this weekend.

Judi Love is now the odds-on favorite to be voted off of Strictly Come Dancing this weekend, according to the bookies.

According to the Mirror, the Loose Women star has been in the dance off for the past two weeks with partner Graziano Di Prima.

Judi is the 10/11 favorite to return to the bottom two this week — and the most likely to be voted off by the judges on Sunday night.

Ugo Monye, a former rugby player turned sports analyst, is the second favorite to win the program, with odds of 6/4.

Gordon Ramsay’s daughter Tilly is next at 9/1, followed by BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker at 12/1.

“It appears to be a case of third time unlucky for Judi and Graziano in the dance off, and they will waltz out of Strictly this weekend,” said Jessica O’Reilly of bookmakers Ladbrokes.

Fans were not delighted to see Judi in the bottom two last week, despite her being a favorite to go in this week’s results show.

“Oh, do me a favor,” one wrote. Is Judi back? So unworthy of #Strictly.” “Excuse me Judi in the dance off what is going on here #Strictly,” another said.” Others were perplexed as to how BBC’s Dan Walker had managed to avoid another another dance-off. “Who the hell is voting for Dan?” one viewer wondered. #Strictly.” “How has Dan Walker avoided every single dance off thus far #strictly,” someone else commented. Rose Ayling-Ellis, who stars in EastEnders and is partnered with Strictly lothario Giovanni Pernice, is the 11/12 favorite to win the contest.

Strictly Come Dancing is only in its fourth week, but it’s already been an exciting season.

Nadia Wadia, who has starred in shows such as EastEnders and Goodness Gracious Me, was the first celebrity to depart the show alongside her boyfriend Neil Jones.

Katie McGlynn, who played Sinead Tinker on Coronation Street, was the second to leave, followed by Gorka Marquez.

After an emergency visit with his doctor, actor and comedian Robert Webb was forced to withdraw due to health concerns.

The 49-year-old comedian, who is best known for his comic partnership with David Mitchell on Peep Show, had surgery two years ago when a cardiac murmur was discovered.

