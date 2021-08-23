Judges rule that felons in North Carolina can register to vote once their sentences are completed.

Residents of North Carolina who have been convicted of felonies but do not face prison time can now register to vote and cast ballots, according to the Associated Press.

In 2019, civil rights organizations and ex-offenders sued politicians and state officials, claiming that the 1973 law is illegal since it prohibits persons who have completed active sentences or are on probation the ability to vote.

The plaintiffs alleged that the statute has a disproportionate impact on Black individuals in the state.

Following last week’s trial on felony voting limitations, Superior Court Judge Lisa Bell announced in a brief hearing that two of the three judges on the three-judge panel agreed to make a formal order soon allowing more criminals to register to vote. Because voting for the October municipal elections begins in September, the judges are acting before making a final verdict.

Felons can re-register to vote if they have completed all components of their sentence, including probation and parole, according to the legislation. With Bell’s decision, offenders who just have to complete certain non-incarcerative penalties can register again. The decision would also apply to those who have been convicted of a federal felony in North Carolina but have merely been sentenced to probation.

According to a plaintiffs’ expert, around 56,000 persons would suddenly be eligible to vote. According to the State Board of Elections, which is a defendant alongside legislative leaders, North Carolina has over 7.1 million registered voters. They could file an appeal to prevent the preliminary injunction from being enforced. Otherwise, the State Board of Elections would issue letters to persons who had violated the law, informing them that they were no longer eligible to vote.

In the months leading up to the 2022 elections, the defendants may have the opportunity to appeal any final judgement from the trial judges that expands restored voting privileges.

The state elections board and legislature leaders did not respond to requests for comment on Monday’s decision right away.

The same courts determined last year that a section of the statute requiring criminals to settle all monetary commitments before voting again was unenforceable because it made voting contingent on one’s financial resources. As a result, more people were able to vote in the election last November.

