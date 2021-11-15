Judge who opposes the death penalty is currently facing an ethics trial based on her decisions.

Judge Tracie Todd of Alabama is accused of breaking court norms by opposing the death sentence, and she faces an ethics trial on Monday that could result in her removal from office.

Investigators accused the Jefferson County Circuit Judge of impropriety after she was involved in debates over capital punishment and the death penalty. She was suspended with pay in April.

Todd was also accused of inappropriately prohibiting a prosecutor from taking cases in her court, conducting her own investigations, and interrogating a defense counsel about political contributions.

Todd, who presided over the state’s capital, was a pundit.