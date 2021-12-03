Judge split over woman’s sentence, saying it’s unclear whether she attempted to murder her newborn.

According to The Associated Press, a mother was sentenced in South Dakota on Thursday in a case concerning her newborn son’s death in 1981, which ended with the court stating that it is still unclear if the infant’s death was purposeful or accidental.

Theresa Bentaas, 60, was sentenced to ten years in state prison, nine of which will be spent as a suspended sentence, meaning Bentaas will likely only spend months in prison and the remainder of her term will be served under community supervision.

Bentaas gave birth to the child in 1981, when she was around 20 years old, while apparently suffering from “total pregnancy denial syndrome,” which means she did not realize she was pregnant until she awoke in the middle of the night with labor pains. During the investigation, she was diagnosed by a psychologist.

A group of men driving by discovered the newborn outside on Feb. 28, 1981, when they noticed a pile of blankets in a ditch.

According to the Sioux Falls Argus Leader, an autopsy of the baby revealed that it died as a result of a failure to protect an airway after birth and exposure to open air. While consulting for the defense, a doctor analyzed the findings and found that the cause of death was not hypothermia.

Judge Bradley Zell said he battled for weeks to come up with a sentencing because he couldn’t tell whether the baby who died over 40 years ago died as a result of complications during childbirth or was abandoned in the ditch where he was discovered.

Bentaas had previously made a “Alford plea” to a first-degree manslaughter charge, pledging her innocence in exchange for the prosecution dropping her first- and second-degree murder charges.

“This is a tremendously sad and difficult human event that now needs to be brought to a close,” Zell said, noting that the sentence would be a bitter pill to swallow for both Bentaas’ family and community members who had pushed for a harsh punishment.

Lawyers for her defense claimed that Bentaas did not murder her son, but rather that he died soon after an unexpected birth.