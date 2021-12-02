Judge says Josh Duggar’s previous confession to molesting four girls can be used in court.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge announced on Wednesday that the confession Josh Duggar made when he admitted to abusing four girls might be used as evidence in his child pornography prosecution.

In 2003, the former reality star told a family friend that he had assaulted four females. In a pre-trial hearing on Monday, the family friend testified about what Duggar had told her.

The confession made over 20 years ago should not be permitted at the trial, according to Duggar’s defense attorneys, because Duggar was never prosecuted with the molestations and the allegations are unrelated to the child pornography case.

Judge Timothy Brooks of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia denied the defense’s motion, stating that the testimony was important to the child pornography prosecution. He consented to the testimony being used as evidence in the case.

According to Brooks’ ruling, “the child pornography victims in this instance are around the same ages as the victims of defendant’s hands-on child-molestation charges.” “As a result, the prior act evidence supports defendant’s sexual interest in minors and his proclivity for exploiting young girls.” In April, Duggar was charged with downloading and possessing child pornography on two counts. If convicted, each count could carry a term of up to 20 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

During opening arguments, Duggar’s lawyer claimed that the photographs depicting child sexual assault were obtained or placed on his computer by someone else.

According to the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, Justin Gilfand, who represents Duggar, told jurors in his opening statement, “If you want a mystery, then this is the case for you.” “This is an old-fashioned, classic whodunit.” However, according to the newspaper, federal prosecutors described logs revealing minute-by-minute activity on Duggar’s computer, which cycled between sending personal messages, downloading child porn, and saving images of notes.

A federal Homeland Security agent testified in May that a computer at a car dealership owned by Duggar downloaded pornographic photos portraying the sexual assault of children, including toddlers, in May 2019.

In the case, Duggar has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys have stated that they intend to defend him “aggressively and extensively.”

