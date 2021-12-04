Judge says it’s unconstitutional for a landlord to seize a tenant’s belongings during an eviction.

According to The Associated Press, a federal judge found this week that, in addition to landlords acting on Mississippi law being unjust to evicted renters, the legislation allowing them to confiscate goods in the home is unconstitutional in the first place.

The decision was made in response to a lawsuit filed by a woman who claimed that after she was evicted, the landlord changed the locks on her apartment and instead of letting her take her property and valuables, such as a computer she used for her job as a paralegal and family keepsakes, the landlord threw most of her belongings in the trash.

The decision was issued Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills, who stated that the “unpredictable and nonsensical” statute is tougher than any other eviction law in the country.

Samantha Conner of Columbus, Mississippi, filed a lawsuit in 2020 against her apartment rental firm, the apartment owner, and the Lowndes County Constable over the landlord’s behavior after her eviction in 2019.

“In the court’s opinion, Casteel’s decision to throw plaintiff’s valued personal possessions in a dumpster rather than allow her to keep them or restore them to her can only be characterized as an act of sheer mean-spiritedness and spite,” Mills said in the order.

He claims that the state’s severe regulations encourage the conduct by allowing landlords to take action as soon as a tenant fails to evacuate a residence within the time range specified in an eviction order.

Following the order, the state legislature will most likely review the current eviction regulations during the upcoming legislative session in January.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

“Mississippi renters who overstay their lease may be faced with the loss of practically everything they own,” Mills wrote, “including beloved belongings like family portraits and diplomas that have no clear economic worth to the lessor.”

Even if a person is present at the time of the eviction and “makes it obvious that she is willing to depart, but intends to do so with her stuff,” Mills said, this is the situation.

Conner received assistance from the University of Mississippi School of Law’s low-income housing clinic.

Other states handle this in a different way. For example, in West Virginia, for an overstaying tenant’s personal belongings. This is a condensed version of the information.