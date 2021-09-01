Judge rules that the defense cannot use Ahmaud Arbery’s criminal record in a murder trial.

A judge found that Ahmaud Arbery’s criminal record, which included being shot by three white males while running in a Georgia suburb, could not be presented as evidence during his trial.

The jury selection process for the trial is set to begin on October 18. Gregory and Travis McMichael, father and son, and William “Roddie” Bryan Jr., a neighbor, are accused of chasing down and killing Arbery, 25.

Judge Timothy Walmsley of Superior Court ruled that Arbery’s criminal history could “lead the jury to believe that, while Arbery did not appear to commit any felony that day, he might pose future dangerousness in that he would eventually commit more alleged crimes, and thus, the Defendants’ actions were somehow justified.”

The McMichaels’ defense attorneys hoped to utilize Arbery’s criminal past, which includes two arrests, to show that the men had reasonable suspicions that Arbery had committed a crime before his death.

See the list below for more Associated Press reporting.

Prosecutors claimed that Arbery’s criminal history and other prior issues should be excluded from the trial, claiming that they have no bearing on the defendants’ decision to arm themselves and shoot a guy who was attempting to flee. Prior to the incident, none of them knew Arbery or anything about his background.

In his judgement on Monday, the judge stated, “The character of the victim is neither relevant nor admissible in a murder trial.”

After spotting Arbery fleeing through their neighborhood on February 23, 2020, the McMichaels pursued him in a pickup truck. Bryan joined the chase and recorded Travis McMichael shooting Arbery three times with a shotgun at close range on his cellphone.

The three guys, according to the defense attorneys, did not conduct any crimes. They claimed the McMichaels feared Arbery was a burglar after he was caught on surveillance cameras inside a house in the process of being built. The lawyers for Travis McMichael claimed that he shot Arbery in self-defense.

When Arbery was killed, he was unarmed. Prosecutors claim Arbery was simply running when nothing was stolen from the building site.

Defense lawyers have also requested the judge to let them to present evidence that Arbery was mentally ill. That request has yet to be decided by Walmsley.

Arbery admitted to bringing a gun onto a high school campus and pled guilty. This is a condensed version of the information.