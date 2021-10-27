Judge rules that Donald Trump cannot sue Twitter in Florida and that the case must be transferred to California.

Former President Donald Trump’s lawsuit against Twitter in the state of Florida was dismissed by a federal judge on Tuesday night.

The court stated that “[Trump’s] standing as President of the United States does not exempt him from the obligations of Twitter’s forum selection provision.”

As the former president had claimed in his lawsuit, the result of a previous case, Knight First Amend. Inst. at Columbia Univ. v. Trump, had no influence on the current case.

Former President Barack Obama originally filed three cases in Florida, including one against Twitter. According to Reuters writer Brad Heath, two of the three have been dismissed because Trump’s lawyers filed them in the wrong court.

The matter will now be sent to the state of California to be heard.

This is a breaking news item that will be updated as more information becomes available.