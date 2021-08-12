Judge rules that Dominion Voting Systems’ $1.3 billion defamation lawsuits against Trump allies can go forward.

After allies of former President Donald Trump filed requests to dismiss three defamation lawsuits filed by Dominion Voting Systems, a federal court on Wednesday decided that they be permitted to proceed.

In lawsuits that will go forward, Rudy Giuliani, Trump’s former personal attorney, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and “Kraken” attorney Sidney Powell are all named as defendants, alleging that each of these parties made claims without evidence that Dominion Voting Systems rigged the 2020 presidential election by manipulating voting numbers.

According to court documents seen by This website, United States District Court Judge Carl Nichols, a Trump appointee, wrote in a 44-page memorandum opinion dismissing requests to block the lawsuits, “Dominion alleges that each Defendant made defamatory statements about its role in the 2020 election.”

“Those claims are too numerous to summarize in their entirety,” the document says. However, Nichols offers multiple examples of outlandish defamation claims with no supporting evidence as reasons why defamation actions should be permitted to continue.

“On the day of the election,” Nichols wrote, “Powell appeared on One America News Network and said that Democrats were attempting to “steal the vote” from President Trump and that “they had built a computer system to electronically alter votes.”

“Shortly after that, she and Giuliani went to Trump campaign headquarters, where they both urged the campaign’s attorneys to create doubt on the election results by concentrating suspicion on Dominion,” Powell added, before clarifying that neither party had any evidence to back up their claims.

Nichols goes on to describe how Powell and Giuliani have appeared in the media on multiple occasions, claiming that Dominion Voting Systems is a Venezuelan company that was “created to produce altered voting results in Venezuela for Hugo Chávez and then shipped internationally to manipulate votes for purchase in other countries[,] including this one.”

According to court documents, the defendants have stated that they are ready to produce unassailable proof on several times before failing to do so.

Nichols goes on to list key evidence in the case against Lindell, including multiple public statements in the media in which he stated that the Dominion Voting Systems machines were designed to award President Joe Biden more votes than Trump.

