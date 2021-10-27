Judge Rules On The Terms ‘Looters, Rioters, and Arsonists’ In The Kyle Rittenhouse Case.

At a pretrial hearing in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Circuit Judge Brian Schroeder decided that Kyle Rittenhouse’s lawyers might refer to the individuals he shot as “looters,” “arsonists,” and “rioters” as long as they provided evidence.

Before Rittenhouse’s trial on Nov. 1, the decision was announced at a hearing in Kenosha Circuit Court.

Prosecutors maintained that the defense’s terms were derogatory.

Rittenhouse’s lawyers were told by Schroeder not to use the phrases in their opening statements. Schroeder, on the other hand, believes the adjectives could be used to describe the men in closing arguments if evidence of criminal action exists.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Schroeder informed defense attorneys, “He can trash them if he wants, if he thinks it would earn points with the jury.”

In August 2020, Rittenhouse, 18, is suspected of killing two people and injuring a third during a racial justice protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, in response to the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse pleaded not guilty, claiming that he shot the guys in self-defense because they were chasing him.

The prosecution was not allowed to use the word “victim” by Schroeder.

Schroeder added, “The word victim is a loaded, loaded word.” It is not commonplace for courts to prohibit the use of the word “victim” since it may bias the jury.

The lone survivor of the shooting, Gaige Grosskreutz, has yet to be charged with a crime such as looting or arson.

“The terms I’m identifying here, such as ‘rioter,’ ‘looter,’ and ‘arsonist,’ are as loaded, if not more loaded,” Assistant District Attorney Thomas Binger stated in a motion.

Prosecutors can also use strong adjectives to describe Rittenhouse, such as “cold-blooded killer,” according to Schroeder, but they must support up their claims with facts.