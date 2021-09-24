Judge orders that all remaining Haitian migrants be removed from Del Rio Camp before the end of the day.

According to the Associated Press, Val Verde County Judge Lewis Owens has ordered that all 225 Haitian migrants at the Del Rio, Texas camp be removed by the end of the day on Friday, September 24.

Many of the migrants face deportation because they are not covered by protections recently extended by the Biden administration to the more than 100,000 Haitian migrants already in the United States, many of whom fled their homeland following the devastating 2010 earthquake, citing security and social unrest in the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country.

After images circulated this week of border agents maneuvering their horses to forcibly block and move migrants, the US and Mexico appeared eager to end the increasingly politicized humanitarian situation at the border, which prompted the resignation of the US special envoy to Haiti and condemnation from civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton and UNICEF.

President Joe Biden stated on Friday that seeing officials using horses to keep people from crossing the Rio Grande was “awful,” and that “people will pay” as a result.

The act sparked great criticism, and it is currently being investigated. The agents have been assigned to administrative responsibilities, and the Department of Homeland Security has announced that horse use in Del Rio has been suspended.

“What you saw to see them treat individuals the way they did was horrible,” Biden told reporters. “Those individuals will be held accountable; an inquiry is currently underway, and there will be repercussions. … It’s embarrassing, but it’s more than that – it’s dangerous, it’s incorrect, and it sends the wrong message around the world as well as at home. It’s just not our style.”

According to Homeland Security, approximately 2,000 Haitians have been quickly deported on aircraft since Sunday under pandemic powers that prevent them from seeking asylum. Around 3,900 people were being processed for possible deportation to Haiti or placement in immigration court in the United States. Others were freed in the United States with notices to appear in court or report to immigration officials. Thousands of people have returned home to Mexico.

