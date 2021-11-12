Judge Kyle Rittenhouse’s joke about Asian food opens a new front in the culture wars surrounding the trial.

Kenosha County Circuit Judge Bruce Schroeder made a racist joke during the Kyle Rittenhouse homicide trial on Thursday.

“Around one o’clock,” Schroeder responded when asked when they would break for lunch by the prosecution attorneys. He went on to say, “I hope the Asian food isn’t on one of those boats in Long Beach harbor.”

The joke has provoked a backlash online, despite the fact that it appeared to be a comment on the supply chain backup.

Schroeder made a “thinly-veiled anti-Asian statement,” according to Stanford professor Michele Dauber.

“Because all Asian food, like the boats, comes from China,” she wrote in a tweet.

Schroeder made a "thinly-veiled anti-Asian statement," according to Stanford professor Michele Dauber.

"Because all Asian food, like the boats, comes from China," she wrote in a tweet.

Exavier Pope, a lawyer, labeled Schroeder a "racist."

Tyler Cohen, a political podcaster, called Schroeder "unprofessional" and "obviously biased."

Others, on the other hand, believe the fury over the judge's remark crossed the line.

“Stop pretending to be outraged,” journalist Ian Miles Cheong said.

Stop acting as if you’re offended on my behalf. https://t.co/pI580xR0bS — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) @ stillgray.substack.com 11 November 2021 Charlie Kirk, the founder of Turning Point USA, expressed his unflinching support for Schroeder, adding that Rittenhouse “done nothing wrong.” Bruce Schroeder, the judge, is a hero.

November 10, 2021 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11)

This isn’t the first time the judge has been accused of bias and incompetence.

Before the trial began, he made headlines when he restated his ruling that prosecutors cannot refer to people as “victims” in front of the jury. The men Rittenhouse shot, on the other hand, could be referred to. This is a condensed version of the information.