Judge Jeanine Pirro slams the cops, claiming there was “probable cause” for Brian Laundrie’s arrest.

Judge Jeanine Pirro of Fox News slammed Utah cops, stating they had “probable cause” to arrest Biran Laundrie after witnesses alleged he assaulted Gabby Petito.

Pirro lambasted Moab officials on Saturday’s episode of her eponymous show, “Justice with Judge Jeanine,” for their handling of a traffic stop on August 12 in which both Laundrie, 23, and Petito, 22, were questioned after he was allegedly spotted slapping his fiancee.

Petito’s body was discovered in Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park a month after the incident was recorded by authorities. Her death was later determined to be the result of a homicide.

Pirro chastised a “previously seasoned law enforcement officer” who claimed that domestic violence regulations were not designed for “people passing through your town or county.”

“That was incorrect,” she added. Domestic violence laws were enacted to protect victims of domestic violence, regardless of where the offense occurred. Your home address is unimportant.”

After that, the former district attorney cited the Utah Code, stating that officers’ “primary duty of care” while responding to a domestic violence complaint is to “protect the victim.”

“If the peace officer has reasonable cause to believe there will be ongoing violence against the alleged victim, the officer shall arrest and take the perpetrator into custody, shall meaning must,” Pirro stated, using Utah Code.

“Now, police officers are educated to look out for a victim who is crying, takes blame, and is frequently hesitant to speak up,” the Fox News anchor said, referring to bodycam footage of the traffic stop.

“Laundrie, Brian Laundrie, was seen by witnesses – who called 911 – continuously assaulting Gabby Petito, and the cops indicated he had her phone and was stopping her from getting in the van,” according to the police report.

“An arrest should have been considered, and there was probable cause to make it,” Pirro concluded.

The city of Moab has announced that it will look into how its police department handled the domestic violence case involving Laundrie and Petito.

Chief Bret Edge of the Moab City Police Department assured this publication that his department would cooperate with the investigation.

“We are looking forward to the investigation,” he continued. If the investigation reveals areas for improvement, we will take note of it, learn from it, and make necessary changes to ensure we are providing the best possible response and service to our community.”

