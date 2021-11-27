Judge everything with rigor. Shirley Ballas provides an update on her health after obtaining test results.

Shirley Ballas has shared an update on her health on Instagram following a cancer scare.

After alarmed fans noticed a bulge under her arm while watching her on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, the TV judge has been having a battery of tests.

a happy face Shirley shared the news in a video on social media, appearing cozy and at ease on her bed.

She explained to the camera that she had received two sets of test results.

She stated that the shadows on her kidneys are normal and that her physicians are unconcerned about them, as are some of the polyps she had.

In her excellent health update, the actress revealed that she was cancer-free.

Shirley went on to state that she still needs her breasts checked and that she has started taking Oestrogen to assist her hormones balance.

“Now, when I have a minute, I need to have my boobies checked again,” she explained.

“My hormones are still all over the place, so we’ll start with some oestrogen today and see if we can get the body back in balance.”

Doctors advised the 61-year-old to take some time for herself, which she has stated she will do.

Shirley praised her followers in the video, saying, “Thank you to all of you who spotted it, who forced me to get my MOT on myself.” It is really appreciated. I adore all of you. I sincerely appreciate that because you’re such wonderful folks. “Thank you very much.” “Dear Fans and Friends,” the star captioned the video. I received two sets of results, and after feeling quite concerned for several weeks, I am finally able to breathe.

“I want to express my gratitude to each and every one of you for your thoughtful, kind, and kind remarks. You demonstrated that social media can be a positive place, that looking out for one another is always a good thing, and that I am fortunate.

"Hopefully, in a few weeks, I'll feel less fatigued and more like myself." Thank you for everything. From my heart to yours, thank you. #selfcare #health #compassion." Fans were ecstatic to get a positive response.