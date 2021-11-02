Judge dismisses Oath Keepers’ lawyers’ COVID vaccine-Holocaust comparison argument.

A federal judge ruled on Saturday that the attorneys for two Oath Keepers who are awaiting trial in connection with the January 6 disturbances at the United States Capitol may not file a document.

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta slammed the plan, which at one point equated COVID-19 immunizations to the Holocaust.

During their arrest, the lawyers said, their clients were subjected to “coerced medical experimentation” with COVID-19 injections. The D.C. Department of Corrections, on the other hand, does not require immunizations, according to Mehta.

Kelly Meggs, the Florida chapter commander of the Oath Keepers, and Kenneth Harrelson, a member of the far-right militia, are represented by attorneys Brad Geyer and Jonathon Moseley. Since their arrests in February (Meggs) and March (Meggs), the two men have been held in a Washington, D.C. jail (Harrelson).

Geyer and Moseley filed a motion on October 30 to urge that the 45-page limit on filings be lifted. Their plan said that the conclusion would begin on page 129.

“Both men think the COVID[-]19 vaccines pose a health risk, and they should not be penalised for refusing to grant ignorant consent,” the document stated.

The two attorneys included a draft of the brief they intended to file. The website Law & Crime obtained a copy of the lawyers’ document, which included subheadings such as SCOTUS Could Not Have Foreseen the Holocaust; Patents Hinting at Undisclosed Ingredients; Pseudo-Science Displaces Science; Mandatory Everything; Forced or Coerced Medical Experimentation on Prisoners is Prohibited; and C19 Conspiracy Structure.

Geyer, who is known for his anti-vaccine comments, posted the PDFs of the documents along with a message announcing the move on Twitter.

Of course, there are exhibits and a proposed order waiving page restrictions in a federal court docket. Attorneys for both the plaintiffs and the defendants… Get your engines going. Set aside some time to revise complaints and add new claims to existing ones. It is humanity that we are attempting to save here. Brad Geyer (@BradGeyer) (#January6 D’s) 30th of October, 2021 According to Law & Crime, Judge Mehta rejected the lawyers’ request, writing, “Whatever motion Defendants intend to bring, the court will stop reading it after page 45.”

“The court will not allow this case to devolve into a platform for bombastic arguments […] or the propagation of extremist opinions about COVID-19 or vaccinations,” the court stated. This is a condensed version of the information.