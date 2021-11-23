Judge dismisses a statement made by a mentally challenged rape victim without the use of an interpreter.

An Indian court on Monday threw out the statement of a mentally challenged 21-year-old alleged rape victim, which was recorded by an official in August without the use of a professional translator.

The statement recorded by the XVIII Metropolitan Magistrate in the Saidapet suburb of Chennai, India, on Aug. 25 was set aside by Justice M. Nirmal Kumar of the Madras High Court, according to The Hindu.

According to the site, the judge ordered a new recording of the claimed rape victim’s statement under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

Kumar instructed prosecutors to contact the chief metropolitan magistrate and request that another magistrate be appointed to record the new statement.

Because the victim — a 10th-grade kid at a special school in Chennai — would have to narrate the alleged sexual assault in detail, the judge insisted that a woman be chosen.

Kumar further stated that a special educator or interpreter should be allowed to help the magistrate in recording the account, preferably the accused victim’s former teacher with whom she was familiar.

According to the judge, the rape case was filed on Aug. 15 at the All Women Police Station in Mylapore, Chennai. The complaint was filed at the request of the alleged victim’s mother, who claimed that their neighbor, Dinesh Kumar, took advantage of her daughter’s medical condition and raped her while she was at school.

According to the Indian Express, the judge’s latest judgment followed a petition submitted before the high court by the alleged victim’s mother, who claimed that her daughter’s medical condition required the assistance of a qualified professional to understand her statement.

Despite the existence of a special educator who teaches the alleged rape victim at a special school in the city, the metropolitan magistrate in Chennai refused to seek for assistance from an interpreter, according to the outlet.

The girl’s mother was concerned, according to the petition, that the magistrate’s interpretation of the statement would help clear the accused of the accusations.

The alleged victim was subjected to a series of medical tests before being forced to attend a psychiatric evaluation at Chennai’s Rajiv Gandhi Government Hospital, where her intelligence quotient was determined. She was eventually shown to have a mild intellectual impairment.