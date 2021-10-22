Judge Denies Release to Man Accused of “Leading the Charge” in Capitol Riot.

According to the Associated Press, a court denied an alleged Capitol rioter’s request for parole on Thursday, accusing the Alabama native of “leading the charge” during the January 6 uprising. Christian Matthew Manley, 26, who has lived in Alaska since August, is charged with assaulting or resisting officials with a deadly weapon, as well as civil disorder.

In Manley’s prosecution, US Attorney Stephan Collins introduced videos of the Capitol riot as evidence. According to the Associated Press, Manley is seen inside a tunnel attempting to enter the Capitol, using pepper spray twice on policemen, tossing empty cans, and hurling a metal rod at officers.

The man suspected of being Manley exits the tunnel and waves for more protestors to help break into the building at one point in the footage. According to the government, Manley was able to get to the head of the mob in the tunnel and forced open the last door into the Capitol.

“He was leading the charge, so to speak,” U.S. Magistrate Judge Matthew McCrary Scoble said, adding that Manley “came to fight.”

Manley waived his right to a preliminary hearing after the court denied him parole and requested that he be transferred to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, which is prosecuting individuals charged in the riot.

During his detention hearing in U.S. District Court in Anchorage, Manley was soft-spoken and courteous, addressing Scoble as “sir.” He was cuffed at the feet and dressed in a yellow prison uniform.

His face was hidden by a mask, although he had a shorter beard and hair than the man in the videos.

Manley sat with a furrowed brow, eagerly watching the videos on a monitor on the defense table or projected onto a wall.

Samuel Eilers, Manley’s federal public attorney, unsuccessfully fought for conditional release, claiming that Manley didn’t own guns, didn’t post about the riots on social media, and didn’t have a drug issue.

The judge decided to detain him since breaking the Capitol was a threat to society in and of itself, and Manley could be a flight risk because he didn’t have any close relationships. This is a condensed version of the information.