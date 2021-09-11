Judge denies Jacob Chansley’s request to be released before his sentencing.

A judge has denied “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley’s request to be released from custody before being sentenced for his role in the January 6 disturbance at the United States Capitol.

Last Monday, Chansley, who also goes by the stage name Jake Angeli, pled guilty to impeding an official procedure, a criminal crime. U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth refused to let Chansley out of jail before his November 17 sentence hearing, according to a court order released on Friday. Chansley’s release had already been denied on two occasions.

“The Court will DENY Chansley’s application for release from custody until sentencing based on the parties’ filings, the arguments presented at the hearing, and the record herein,” Lamberth stated in the judgment.

Chansley’s lawyer, Albert Watkins, had “failed to produce clear and convincing evidence” that his client did not pose a threat to the community and would not attempt to depart before his sentence hearing, according to the judge.

Chansley would have been released to the St. Louis region if the request had been granted, where a therapist would “meet with him for counseling up to three times a week” and a doctor would have checked on his health on a weekly basis. Lamberth concluded that there was no attempt made to “prevent Chansley from departing if he so desires” under the plan.

Watkins said Chansley was diagnosed with “significant and long-standing mental health frailties” in a court-ordered psychological evaluation and that the request for his release was made to allow him to see his beloved and ailing grandfather, who died on Thursday, the same day Lamberth denied the request.

“It is a sad day in our nation when we are all forced to admit that our Department of Justice, our Courts, our Bureau of Prisons, and our defense attorneys are neither equipped nor armed to identify, treat, or appropriately handle those in our country with mental health disabilities and vulnerabilities,” Watkins said in a statement obtained by This website.

“With much grief and regret, there was simply nothing more I could do to allow a kind, intelligent, and compassionate young guy to spend a. This is a condensed version of the information.