Judge Blocks Arizona Abortion Law Just Before It Takes Effect.

A federal court in Arizona temporarily delayed an anti-abortion bill only hours before it was supposed to take effect.

On Tuesday night, Judge Douglas Rayes struck down a key provision of the new law. Rayes struck down a section of the law that would have permitted the state to punish doctors who conduct abortions on the basis of a loosely defined “genetic defect.” The judge also chastised the statute for seeking to compel women to give birth, despite the state’s claims that it solely promotes childbirth choice.

In the 30-page judgment, Rayes said, “The system Arizona has adopted is not geared to encourage women to choose childbirth.” “It’s meant to keep them from making any other decision… Arizona cannot further its interests by creating a significant impediment in the way of women who have elected to terminate their pre-viability pregnancies, as it has done here.”

Two doctors and a number of pro-abortion organizations sued Republican Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich and a number of other state officials over the bill. Lawyers from the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) and the Center for Reproductive Rights (CRR) represented the plaintiffs (CFRR).

“People should not be questioned about why they are having an abortion. In a statement, CFRR Senior Counsel Emily Nestler remarked, “There are no right or wrong justifications.” “We’re ecstatic that the’reason ban’ will be suspended while the lawsuit is pending. This is only one of more than 90 abortion restrictions imposed at the state level this year, including Texas’ abortion ban, which is causing chaos right now.”

“This verdict is a win for Arizonans and their ability to connect with their doctors and obtain abortion treatment if they need it,” Ruth Harlow, senior staff attorney at the ACLU Reproductive Freedom Project, said. “Politicians should not be able to accept or reject our personal medical decisions, and they should not be able to punish doctors with felonies for helping their patients.”

The judge maintained other provisions of the legislation, including one that provides that “an unborn child at any stage of development [has]all rights, privileges, and immunities available to other people, citizens, and residents of the state.” Opponents of abortion voiced confidence in this. This is a condensed version of the information.