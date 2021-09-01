Judge Approves Controversial Perdue Bankruptcy Plan, Ending Suits Against Sacklers.

A bankruptcy judge in the United States today authorized a plan that will result in the reorganization of Purdue Pharma, the producer of OxyContin, as well as the settlement of thousands of opioid claims, shielding the company’s wealthy owners from further legal action.

The plan, which would dissolve the drug firm and transfer its assets to a new entity not controlled by its former owners, the Sackler family, was approved by Judge Robert Drain of the White Plains, New York bankruptcy court. The new company will be administered by a trust that will be dedicated to combating the ongoing opioid epidemic in the United States.

Nearly all states, local governments, tribes, hospitals, and other creditors who voted on the reorganization agreed to the plan, despite previous objections. Drain described the decision as a “bitter result,” saying he wished for a higher payout but eventually decided that it was better to settle now rather than postpone the case’s resolution any longer.