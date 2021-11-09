Judge accuses lawyers of “severe malpractice.”

A Merseyside law company has been accused of “serious malpractice” for initiating frivolous private cases.

In collaboration with the charity Animal Protection Services (APS), Widnes-based solicitors Parry & Welch brought two private prosecutions.

Alex-Kaye Carrigan and Elisha Brown, who were charged with illegally selling pets, were prosecuted by the law firm and the charity.

A well-known Merseyside solicitor, James Parry, is a partner in the specialty business. The second partner is Kate Welch, who is also a solicitor.

A director of APS is Jacob Lloyd, who has been labeled as an animal rights activist in court.

However, honorary recorder of Manchester Judge Nicholas Dean QC found that Parry & Welch and APS had engaged in “misconduct” on Friday (November 5).

“My conclusion view is that both APS and Messrs Parry and Welch engaged in substantial misconduct both in beginning and prolonging the prosecutions of Ms Carrigan and Ms Brown, misconduct so egregious that it constituted an affront to the criminal justice system’s conscience,” the judge said.

During a hearing at Manchester Crown Court, the judge slammed the decision to prosecute Alex-Kaye Carrigan and Elisha Brown on a private basis.

“The proceedings against Ms Carrigan and Ms Brown were brought and pursued for totally unlawful grounds and objectives, as I have previously concluded,” he stated. As the Private Prosecutors Association’s guidelines correctly state, “where criminal legal process is being used against another primarily to accomplish a purpose for which it was not designed, such abuse of process – improper manipulation of the criminal justice system – may amount to abuse of process.” According to Judge Dean, the private prosecutions appeared to be motivated in part by the opportunity to gain fees.

“In my opinion, and based on the material presented to me relevant to Ms Carrigan and Ms Brown, the primary reasons APS, with the support of Messrs Parry and Welch, commenced proceedings against Ms Carrigan and Ms Brown was to seek to punish them, quite regardless of whether they had committed any offence, and to recover fees at (at least) a grossly exaggerated (in terms of both prosecutor’s and litigator’s fees) level,” he said ” I. ” “The summary comes to an end.”